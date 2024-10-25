What's up in Kolkata this week?

The 2024 edition of Soil to Soul 3.0, in collaboration with FICCI FLO Kolkata Chapter, is a unique platform for empowering NGOs and promoting social entrepreneurship. Held at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity on October 25-26 from 11 am to 8 pm, the event features panel discussions, insightful dialogues, and the presence of Indian royalty. Organised by Ayush Sarda, this Diwali showcase fosters impactful giving and community upliftment.