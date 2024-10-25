What's up in Kolkata this week?

We bring you the top picks for events in Kolkata-
The 2024 edition of Soil to Soul 3.0, in collaboration with FICCI FLO Kolkata Chapter, is a unique platform for empowering NGOs and promoting social entrepreneurship. Held at the Kolkata Centre for Creativity on October 25-26 from 11 am to 8 pm, the event features panel discussions, insightful dialogues, and the presence of Indian royalty. Organised by Ayush Sarda, this Diwali showcase fosters impactful giving and community upliftment.
Immerse yourself in the unique sounds of Gauley Bhai, a Bangalore-based trans-traditional rock band. Their music blends Nepali folk, South Indian rhythms, and rock influences, reflecting their personal journeys. Catch them live on October 25 at Skinny Mo’s, 8 PM onwards, for a night of genre-fluid, high-energy music. Tickets available online.
Take your taste buds on a cosmic journey with Waypoint Café's newest creation, the Astro Burger! Packed with flavours that are truly out of this world, this burger promises to be a delightful culinary experience. Price ranges from ₹300-₹350 plus GST.
Experience the grandeur of the Mahabharata with Urubhangam, a six-hour condensed theatrical adaptation of the epic. Directed by Manish Mitra, the play explores various texts, traditions, and folklore related to the Mahabharata. Catch the live performance on October 27 at the Academy of Fine Arts, from 3 PM to 9 PM. Tickets available online.
Experience an evening of classical Indian music with Mahesh Kale, renowned for his soul-stirring vocals and mastery of traditional compositions. The performance promises a mesmerising blend of rhythm and melody that will captivate all music lovers. Head over to GD Birla Sabhaghar, with the event starting from 6:30 PM onwards. Tickets available online.
Get ready for an evening of laughter with Pranay at RR Bistro on November 2 at 4 pm. His sharp wit and observational humour transform daily life into comedy gold, covering everything from adulting to quirky online dating experiences. Pranay’s relatable, hilarious punchlines promise an unforgettable night filled with laughs and fun. Tickets available online.
Delhi-based stand-up comic Madhur Virli brings his unique brand of humour to the stage with Kaam Challa, a solo show inspired by his personal tragedies, which he hilariously transforms into comedy. Don’t miss out on his sharp wit and relatable stories. Happening at Kala Kunj Auditorium, 7 PM onwards. Tickets available online.