This classical instrumental concert in Kolkata is all for a cause!

Music lovers can head over to the concert Sangeet for Sahayog, an evening of classical music for a noble cause. This enchanting evening will take place at Uttam Mancha on September 5 from 6 pm where maestros Kumar Bose and Partha Bose will be performing on the tabla and sitar respectively. This collaboration promises to be an unforgettable experience for the listeners. The event has been organised by Angelino and the event proceeds will go towards the noble causes of the welfare of the elderly and children.
What: Sangeet For Sahayog
Where: Uttam Mancha
When: September 5, 2024
Timing: 6 pm onwards
Tickets are available online and offline