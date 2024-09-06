Seven upcoming events in Kolkata you shouldn’t miss this week

Head over to The Astor Hotel for the Unlimited Kebab Festival. Expect a delectable feast for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians at Kebab-e-Que. An array of smoky, tender kebabs, along with rich main courses like Lasooni Saag Chicken and Kadhai Paneer, will be served. Available for lunch and dinner.
For a fun evening, check out The Monsoon Edit by Social-A-Fair, where entrepreneurs from across West Bengal will showcase their craftsmanship at the Utsav Bhawan. Brands like Jalsaghar, Debu's by Debashis, Stree, Maya's, and Abeo, all dedicated to sustainability and eco-friendly practices, will be featured 12 pm onwards. Open to all.
Head over to Gallery Rasa for an immersive experience ‘Roots to Petals, Peaks to Sea’, Chameli Ramachandran’s art exhibition. Curated with an emphasis on her intimate connection with nature, the exhibition showcases towering trees, delicate petals, and vibrant landscapes that transcend mere representation. Drawing from the Santiniketan tradition, Chameli’s minimalist technique highlights the essential rhythms of nature. Till September 30, 11 am onwards. Open to all.
Experience the special Monsoon Menu at Four Coins Cafe. Featured dishes include Chicken Finger, Crispy Fried Pork, and the signature ‘Paradise on Earth’ with cheesy chicken and herbed rice. The menu also offers Pesto Cheesy Wings, Jack Chicken Pizza, and refreshing teas like Kashmiri Kahwa. Perfect for a rainy day indulgence.
Three years after his sold-out debut solo in Calcutta, homegrown comedian Oninthough returns with his second solo show, STATUTORY WARNING. Head over to the Calcutta Comedy Company to witness his unique brand of humor, blending sharp wit with local insights. Oninthough's latest offering is sure to resonate with audiences, making it a must-see event for comedy enthusiasts. 8:30 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
An Indian Classical Music and Dance Concert, Kalpodip Utsav 2024, curated by Lubdhak Chatterjee and Dr.Pompi Paul is set to take place at the G.D. Birla Sabhagar. Highlights include solo recitals by renowned Bharatanatyam dancer Vidushi Rama Vaidyanathan and Odissi dancer Vidushi Bijayini Satpathy, followed by an Odissi dance recital by Dr. Pompi Paul and Kalpodip. 6 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Kharaj Mukherjee, one of Bengal's finest actors, will light up the stage with a night of laughter at Uttam Mancha. The evening features Dozen Dujon, a series of six short comedic dual dramas, followed by a comedy musical extravaganza. Accompanying Kharaj are talented artists Santanu Ghosh, Sreya Mukherjee, Sagnik Mukherjee, Dhiman Bhattacharya, Prokriti Batabyal, and Suvadra Mukherjee. 6:30 pm onwards. Tickets available online.