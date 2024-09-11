Celebrity Thai chef Ton to begin exclusive culinary tour at this Kolkata hotel

ITC Hotels, globally recognised for their hospitality and cuisine excellence continue to bring memorable dining experiences for the culinary aficionados. Chef Ton, the only Thai Chef to have two Michelin Star restaurants leading on the prestigious Asia’s 50 best restaurants list, will be touring India with ITC Hotels for an exclusive dining celebration with indigenous Thai ingredients.

Le Du and Nusara, the two restaurants by chef Ton, work on similar cuisine ethos as ITC Hotels, presenting the best of culinary creations based on seasonal produce. The menu draws inspiration from chef Ton’s family recipes and cook books of the royal kitchens.

Showcasing international collaborations and managing multiple restaurants—including four 2024 Michelin-listed gems, the chef brings us the agricultural bounty and centuries-old culinary cultures of Thailand.

Patrons can taste a set menu, in vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants, and comprises dishes that guests have never tasted before. On the non-vegetarian menu, the snacks will consist of Tart & Mushroom Curry and Radish & Black Soy, and for the dinner Variation of Coconut; Daikon, Tofu & Beetroot; Asparagus & Massaman; Watermelon, Pumpkin & Southern Thai Curry; Cauliflower, Eggplant & Wild Ginger Root and Corn & Banana. The non-vegetarian menu will have a few variations like Hirame & Varieties of Coconut; Daikon, Prawn & Beetroot; Scallop & Massaman; Toothfish, Pumpkin & Southern Thai curry and Lamb, Eggplant & Wild Ginger Root.

Date: Thursday, September 12

Limited Seats available.

For reservation: +919686685554