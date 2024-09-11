Watch Bharatanatyam dancer Suman Bari create magic on stage with 'Shubharambh'

Shubharambh, an evening of classical dance, organised by Angamantra, will see Suman Bari present a Bharatanatyam Margam. The programme will begin with a Pushpanjali, followed by an Allaripu. The main piece of the evening will be a Varnam dedicated to Sri Rama, set to Raag Todi and Taal Adi. The Varnam is musically composed by Sitarama Sharma, choreographed by Praveena Kutty, and revisualised by Bari's guru, Samrat Dutta. The programme will also feature a Padam composed by Mutthu Tandavaar, set to Raag Kalyani and Taal Chaturashra Ekam, and a Thillana set to Raag Malkonsh and Taal Adi.

The programme will see vocals by Swati Athmanathan, nattuvangam by Samrat Dutta, flute by Rupak Mukherjee and mridangam by Sarvesh Kartic.

What: Shubharambh

When: September 15 | 6.30 pm onwards

Where: Gyan Manch, Kolkata