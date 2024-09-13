Top seven events to head to in Kolkata this upcoming week

Uma: Amar Ghorer Meye, a tribute to the goddess Uma and her homecoming, will be held on September 13 at Sisir Mancha from 5:30 pm onwards. The event blends Bengali history and culture with performances including an agomoni song by Debolina Ghosh, an audio drama by Madhumita Basu and Biswajit Chakraborty, and a dance drama titled Rani by Pushpak Dance Academy. It's a celebration of love, faith, and the eternal mother-child bond. Tickets available online.