Top seven events to head to in Kolkata this upcoming week

Calcuttans have a lot in store this week -
Experience the culinary magic of Mumbai’s famed Japanese restaurant, Mizu Izakaya, as it debuts in Kolkata with an exclusive pop-up at Vintage Asia, JW Marriott. Till September 15, diners can enjoy the restaurant's signature dishes, offering a unique Japanese dining experience. This three-day event is a must for food enthusiasts eager to explore authentic Japanese cuisine in the heart of Kolkata.
Debashish Paul’s solo exhibition, A Thousand Years of Dreaming, runs till October 26 at Emami Art, Gallery 2 & 3. Curated by Mario D’Souza, the exhibition delves into queer desires through performance stills, drawings, and sculptures. Inspired by the film Hazaro Saalon ka Sapna, the works examine socio-political and marginalisation themes from the artist’s personal experiences. Open to all.
Uma: Amar Ghorer Meye, a tribute to the goddess Uma and her homecoming, will be held on September 13 at Sisir Mancha from 5:30 pm onwards. The event blends Bengali history and culture with performances including an agomoni song by Debolina Ghosh, an audio drama by Madhumita Basu and Biswajit Chakraborty, and a dance drama titled Rani by Pushpak Dance Academy. It's a celebration of love, faith, and the eternal mother-child bond. Tickets available online.
Winner of Comicstaan Season 3, Aashish Solanki is bringing his hilarious observations and clean, intelligent humour to Kolkata on September 14. Performing at Kala Kunj Auditorium from 5 pm onwards, Aashish’s comedy is family-friendly, filled with relatable jokes and sharp wit. His lighthearted take on everyday situations guarantees a fun-filled evening for audiences of all ages. Tickets available online.
Tomar Shohor Pujo Edit, a vibrant two-day lifestyle exhibition, will be held till September 15 at The Villa, Mandeville Gardens. Curated by Shreya Chakraborty, the event will feature 30+ brands offering festive fashion, accessories, home decor, artisanal food, and more. Kolkatans can indulge in a unique shopping experience, exploring locally-made products that blend comfort, luxury, and elegance, perfect for the upcoming Durga Puja. Open to all.
On 15th September 2024, Rabindra Sangeet exponent Ajanta Chakraborty will present Esecho Prem, a solo tribute to Rabindranath Tagore's music, at Triguna Sen Auditorium, from 5:30 pm onwards. The performance will explore the intertwining themes of love and worship in Tagore’s songs, offering a soulful evening of music that celebrates his timeless creations and emotional depth. Tickets available online.
Catch Madhabi, the epic drama presented by Aparajito and Nandikar, live on September 22 at Kalamandir Auditorium from 6:30 pm onwards. Directed by Swatilekha Sengupta, this play reimagines the Mahabharata's tale of Yayati's daughter, Madhabi, and her lover, Galab. Featuring Sohini Sengupta, Debshankar Haldar, and Rudraprasad Sengupta, the play explores complex themes of duty, love, and identity set against the backdrop of ancient mythology. Tickets available online.