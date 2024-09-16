Kolkata to witness B Praak's mesmerising performance at 'Kolkata Odyssey' next month

The City of Joy is set to host an extraordinary musical event as renowned Indian music composer and singer B Praak takes the stage for a spectacular live concert, Kolkata Odyssey, on October 20 at Big Lawn Nicco Park, Kolkata. This grand event promises to deliver more than just a concert; it aims to offer a transformative musical journey into the next dimension of live performances.

Kolkata Odyssey is not merely an event but a grand festival dedicated to celebrating Kolkata's rich cultural and musical heritage. Attendees can anticipate a mesmerising fusion of breath-taking visuals and immersive soundscapes designed to elevate their concert experience. The festival is crafted to honour the vibrant spirit of Kolkata, offering an unforgettable night of music and celebration.

B Praak, a leading figure in the Indian music industry known for his distinctive voice and emotionally charged compositions, will take centre stage. His recent work from the movie Animal, particularly the soul-stirring track Saari Duniya Jala Denge, has become a fan favourite. Alongside this latest sensation, B Praak will perform his chart-topping hits such as Teri Mitti, Zohrajabeen and Filhaal, which have deeply resonated with audiences. This performance will elevate his iconic songs to new heights, creating an emotionally powerful experience for all.

Tickets available online.