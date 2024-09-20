Take a look at this list of events you shouldn't miss in Kolkata this week

Don't miss them out...
Experience Ekkhan: Situating the Present, a group exhibition featuring artists from Bengal at Emami Art, Gallery 1. The exhibition runs till October 26, 11 am to 7 pm. Artists like Aditya Basak, Chandra Bhattacharjee, and Jayashree Chakravarty present thought-provoking works in this cultural showcase. Immerse yourself in Bengal's art scene through this eclectic collection. Open to all.
Catch the ongoing Golpoguccho exhibition by Nandadulal Mukherjee and Falguni Mukherjee at Ganges Art Gallery until October 4. Running from 11 am to 7 pm, this exhibit captures the storytelling essence through art, blending narratives and visuals to transport viewers into a world of imagination. Open to all.
CIMA Art in Life 2024 showcases India’s finest handlooms and crafts from September 13 to October 9. This exhibition celebrates 24 years of artisanal excellence, featuring brands like Parama Ghosh, 145 East, and Sasha. From master weaves to handcrafted treasures, visitors can immerse themselves in traditional craftsmanship while discovering unique jewellery by Kundan Lal Verma. Perfect for Puja shopping or simply appreciating India’s rich heritage. Open to all.
Head to Puja Parbon 2.0 for a unique shopping experience till September 22, 2 pm to 8 pm at Gallery Gold. This festive edit will feature exciting urban brands like Artchii (artwork), The 23rd Boutique (candles), and Aere (clothing), among others. Discover an eclectic range of handmade products, from soap to jewellery, to elevate your Durga Puja look. Enjoy Kolkata’s festive spirit through this unusual exhibit showcasing the city’s creative diversity. Open to all.
Catch Aajker Shahjahan on September 22, 6:30 pm at Girish Mancha. Directed by Suman Mukhopadhyay and starring Shankar Chakraborty and Riddhi Sen, this thought-provoking play reinterprets Utpal Dutt’s 1985 classic with a modern twist. The narrative explores the complex relationships between an ageing stage actor and a young director, touching on the clash of generations, media, and artistic values in a compelling drama. Tickets available online.
Join the program Eso Maa Shantidayini on September 25, 6 pm onwards at Rabindra Sadan, to celebrate Durga Puja with melodies of peace and devotion. With singers like Haimanti Sukla, Srabani Sen, Surojit Chatterjee, and more, the event promises an evening of music, chants, storytelling, and poetry. Srijan Chatterjee’s soulful songs and chants, Madhumita Basu’s narrations, and Mounita Chattopadhyay’s recitations will take you on a spiritual journey. Tickets available online.
Watch Eknayaker Shesh Raat (The Last Night of the Dictator) at the Academy of Fine Arts on September 26, 6:30 pm. Directed by Chandan Sen and featuring Debshankar Haldar, the play portrays the gripping final hours of autocrat Banhita Mushiana. The tense drama delves into themes of power, rebellion, and the end of an oppressive regime, as a once-feared leader faces his ultimate downfall in this intense production. Tickets available online.