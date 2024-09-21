Kolkata

Check out the progressive Hakka Chinese cuisine at this Kolkata fine diner

Chef Katherine Lim brings her unique take on traditional Hakka dishes, blending global influences and ancient techniques for an unforgettable culinary experience
Experience progressive Hakka Chinese cuisine with Chef Katherine Lim at Wykiki, Taj City Centre, New Town, till September 22, 2024. Upholding her nomadic Hakka heritage, Chef Lim has curated a menu that blends traditional Hakka Chinese dishes with global influences from Southern China, Hong Kong, Canada and Kolkata. Her innovative offerings include rare Hakka delicacies such as Yam ‘Abacus Beads,’ Salt Baked Chicken, and her signature Roast Crackling Pork Belly. Expect exciting new takes on classics like Red Fermented Chicken Wings with Miso Mash. Chef Lim brings ancient cooking techniques to life with Indian ingredients, showcasing Hakka cuisine beyond the familiar noodles and chili chicken.

What - I Am Not A Noodle by Chef Katherine Lim

Where - Wykiki, Taj City Centre, New Town

When - Till September 22, 2024

