Seven events in Kolkata you cannot miss this week

Here's what you can do this week:
Get ready for a laughter-filled evening with Pranav Sharma, one of India’s top stand-up comedians! Known for his sharp wit and hilarious takes on everyday life, Pranav will have you in splits with his relatable humour and unique perspective. Don’t miss this stop on his India tour for a night of pure entertainment. Join him on September 27, at the Calcutta Comedy Company, from 6 pm onwards for an unforgettable comedy experience.
The Creative Arts presents ‘UnMasked’, a powerful studio theatre production directed by Ramanjit Kaur. This play explores power structures, patriarchy, and vulnerability in a gripping play-within-a-play format. Inspired by Bharat Muni's Natyashastra, it delves into the consequences of defying societal norms and the healing power of unmasking oneself. Don’t miss this unique theatrical experience till September 28 at The Creative Arts Academy.
Experience ‘I'm a Mermaid’, a solo stand-up comedy show where Sahil Agarwal hilariously challenges societal norms with his witty charm. Through his rebellious punchlines and sharp observations, Sahil offers a fresh and unorthodox take on everyday life, delivering laughter with every quip. At RR Bistro, on September 28, starting at 4 pm.
Experience Badal Sarkar's Spartacus, a gripping drama inspired by Howard Fast's novel about the historic slave revolt against the Roman Republic. This play explores universal values of freedom, love, and hope as Spartacus leads the oppressed against tyranny. Witness this powerful symbol of resistance and the eternal fight for human dignity. On September 30, from 6:45 pm at the Academy of Fine Arts.
Head over to Mahajati Sadan, Kolkata, for Abhoya Shakti, a soulful event marking the arrival of the Devi. Enjoy Durga Stotram by Shri Debasish Chakraborty, Devi Vandana by Shounak Chattopadhyay and Samya, and Pujor Gaan by renowned artists like Srikanta Acharya and Lopamudra. Poetry by Raja will enhance this divine musical celebration. Experience the spiritual essence of Durga Puja on October 1, starting at 6 pm.
Explore the poignant relationship between Mahatma Gandhi and his eldest son, Harilal, in this compelling play. Mahatma Bonam Gandhi delves into their personal conflict against the backdrop of Gandhi's political career. Witness the emotional struggle of a father and son torn by their values and ambitions. Directed by Sujan Mukhopadhyay, this thought-provoking drama unfolds on October 2, from 10:15 am to 12:30 pm at the Academy of Fine Arts, Kolkata.
Celebrate an evening of Bengali Khayal Sangeet with the legendary Kabir Suman at Kala Kunj, Kolkata. Known for his soulful voice and deep connection with Bengali music, Kabir will perform pure Khayal Sangeet and share stories from his life and career. Experience this musical extravaganza on October 2, at 6:30 pm, as Kabir Suman takes you on a journey through the rich heritage of Bengali music.