Here's a quick list of things to do around town this week

Art at 100

The Seagull Foundation for the Arts celebrates the centenary of artist K.G. Subramanyan by exhibiting his sketches from his time in China in 1985. The exhibition titled, “At the Jincheng Hotel: Drawings from China” is open to all at the Seagull Bookstore from 11 am to 7 pm. On till March 9, 2024.

Through the window

One of the most artistic and aesthetic parts of colonial architecture is the windows or Khorkhoris. Tejas presents a visual perspective of the same through its latest art exhibition KHORKHORI which reflects the importance of these windows. The exhibition features a series of artworks from eminent artists like Sambhu Saha, Bhaskar Chitrakar, Gopal Naskar, Nehal Maloo, and others. On till March 3, 2024 at Tejas Art Gallery.

Melodious Symphonies

Indian Museum turns home to melodies with the sixth edition of Sahaj Parav- The Root Music Festival being hosted in the precincts. Helmed by Lopamudra Mitra and Dohar, the festival has a line-up of Geetgovindam by Anathbondhu Ghosh, Kalbeliya, Himalayan folk music, and more. On February 16-17. Tickets are available at insider .in

Celebrating Theatre

Theatre Workshop is all set to present its ninth production, The Great Bengal Theatre on February 17 at Girish Mancha from 6:30 pm onwards. Celebrating the 150th year of Bengal theatre, the performance is an attempt to look back in history and the evolution of theatre. Tickets are available at thirdbell .in

Essence of Eco-printing

Learn the art of eco-printing with esteemed designer Bijoya Halder at Kolkata Centre for Creativity on February 17. This workshop allows you to get a comprehensive understanding of this art and what makes it sustainable in the long run. With the usage of plant imprints like flowers, leaves, roots, and barks on the fabric, the process is fun and engaging, and the result is equally stunning and is much adopted by several designers today. To register visit the KCC website.

Shaan-dar performance

Brace yourself for singing sensation Shaan to take the stage and mesmerize you with his songs, live in Kolkata. The singer will be performing at the Science City auditorium on February 25 from 6 pm onwards. Tickets are available on bookmyshow .com

Ushering in New Year

Celebrate the Chinese New Year with a culinary treat at Yauatcha with dishes like Prawns and Scallop dumplings, Avocado Dumpling, Three-Style Stir-Fry, Crispy Golden Fried Grouper, Chinese New Year Macaron or kumquat compote and ginger mousse on the plate. Usher in the Year of the Dragon with themed cocktails like Dragon Tail or Red River Dragon. On till March 7. For Reservations call 09222222800.