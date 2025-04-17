Events in Kolkata that will cheer you up this kaalboishakhi season!

The Silent Mews at Tejas Gallery invites art lovers to a playful, imaginative exhibition inspired by the cat as muse. Featuring 18 artists, the show explores the feline’s timeless charm through paintings, prints and visual storytelling. Open daily (except Sundays) from 12 noon to 7 pm till April 28.
Get ready to laugh out loud with Vipul Goyal of Humorously Yours fame as he brings his cult comedy to Kolkata on April 19. With sharp punchlines and jokes drawn from everyday life, his live performance promises an evening of relentless humour. Catch the show at Kala Kunj Auditorium, 5.15 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Catch Dana at the Academy of Fine Arts from 3 pm on April 19. Directed by Kaushik Chattopadhyay, this powerful Bengali play follows Gopinath Samanta, a dreamer who breaks free from the chains of conformity. A story of rebellion, loneliness, and flight, it questions whether the society can ever accept a man who refuses to live by its rules. Tickets available online.
Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi presents Sit Down Ashish, his unique stand-up special filled with stories and humour. Tracing his journey through films, cities, and life’s quirks, this show is an honest, hilarious reflection on being perfectly imperfect. It unfolds at The Satire Club, 7 pm onwards on April 19. Tickets available online.
Aakkhorik , a moving play by Anik Productions, will take centre stage at the Academy of Fine Arts on April 22 from 6.30 pm. Based on Rajat Chakraborty’s novel Panchananer Horof, it tells the forgotten story of Panchanan Karmakar, Bengal’s first type designer, whose tireless efforts shaped the Bengali script but whose name had now faded into obscurity. Tickets available online.
KCC and Seagull is set to host a retrospective of Suranjan Basu’s works on KCC’s first floor over the course of a month starting April 25. Featuring woodcuts, drawings, paintings, and terracotta, the show highlights the socially engaged legacy of the late printmaker and co-founder of The Realists, an artists’ collective.
Anjan Dutt and Neel Dutt come together for a soulful evening at Gyan Mancha on April 25. With Anjan’s timeless voice and Neel’s fresh sound, this father-son duo presents a rich musical journey full of emotion, legacy, and lyrical storytelling. Tickets available online.