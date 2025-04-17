Global films to screen in Kolkata on April 19

Mark the date, April 19, for an evening of powerful storytelling and an unforgettable experience as this Film Screening Event at Blue Bridge Cafe brings together films from India, Canada, Korea, and Taiwan. From heartwarming tales like Mera School to thought-provoking pieces like Animal Fashion Trend and Imagine Peace, each film will represent unique voices and fresh perspectives from across the world.

The event will also feature actor and businessman Siddhartha Chatterjee as guest of honour and film director Paromita Munshi as chief guest. It’s a perfect weekend escape for film enthusiasts, sparking meaningful conversations, inspiring ideas, and encouraging thoughtful, cross-cultural connections.