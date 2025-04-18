Dance, drama and drag: Ahon Gooptu’s Item returns

Following its premiere at The Urban Theatre Project in December 2024, Ahon Gooptu brings back his exceptional genre-fluid solo show this April. In this solo performance, a drag queen moves through different cultures, homes, and club floors, searching for a sense of belonging—with Bollywood music lighting the way.

Developed over several years alongside Gooptu’s academic research, Item reflects his continued interest in minoritarian performance. The production incorporates original sound design by Jaisheej Paul and makeup by Abhilasha Das. Item will be staged on 18 April at Anuchintan Art Centre and on 25 and 26 April at The Creative Arts Academy. Each performance concludes with a community discussion. The show aims to foster awareness and understanding, creating a space for open conversations about belonging as it relates to gender, sexuality, race, and colour within performance contexts.