First week of August plans in Kolkata? Start here

Anamika Kala Sangam and Ambuja Neotia present Timeless Ghalib , an evening of poetry and music celebrating the legendary Mirza Ghalib. Acclaimed vocalist Vidya Shah and celebrated author Pavan Varma will bring the poet’s verses to life through soulful ghazals and insightful stories. The event starts at 6.30 pm at GD Birla Sabhaghar on August 1. Tickets available online.
Singer Ameya Dabli will lead an immersive concert dedicated to Lord Krishna’s teachings at the Science City Auditorium. The show is set to blend storytelling, chants, and scripture to create a powerful spiritual experience. Two shows at 4 pm and 7.30 pm, on August 2. Tickets available online.
Comedian and ex-RJ Vidit Sharma takes the stage at The Satire Club at 8 pm. Known for his temper and sharp wit, he turns his anger into hilarious rants about the absurdities of modern life with Namak Kam Hai on August 2. Tickets available online.
Celebrate World Cat Day on August 3 at Mrs. Wilson’s Cafe with a hands-on workshop where participants can craft their own cat keychains or brooches. All materials will be provided. The workshop begins at 4 pm and promises creativity, fun, and feline-themed keepsakes.
As part of his 20th anniversary tour, Papa CJ performs in Kolkata with Still Standing Up at GD Birla Sabhaghar, 8 pm onwards on August 3. Known for his sharp storytelling and international acclaim, CJ blends humour and emotion in a deeply personal set reflecting on life, resilience, and two decades of comedy. Tickets available online.
A powerful family drama, Paharchuraye Oedipus, will unfold at the Academy of Fine Arts, from 6 pm onwards, where Shashishekar reflects on his past while tensions rise among his four sons. The play examines memory, politics, and love through intimate conversations and poetic moments, ending in a quiet, moving resolution. Tickets available online.
Vikas Kush Sharma, the viral Instagram comedian known for his shayari and sharp crowd work, will perform at Kala Kunj Auditorium from 6.30 pm onwards. With jokes about love, dating disasters, and social awkwardness, he promises a laughter-filled evening with his Halki Halki Fati . Tickets available online.
