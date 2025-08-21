Your cultural cheat sheet for the last leg of August in Kolkata

Kolkata Centre for Creativity hosts Ramjhol 3.0, a three-day celebration of Rajasthan’s rich cultural traditions from August 22-24. The festival blends music, dance, storytelling, and art practices, bringing alive the state’s heritage through immersive experiences.
Svikriti is showcasing works of twelve award-winning artists for 2025–2026, exploring themes of identity, nostalgia, and socio-political realities at Birla Academy of Art and Culture. Through irony, wit, and layered expression, the exhibition captures urban struggles and aspirations. Featuring artists like Ananya Dalal, Avijit Dutta, and Rachita Bhowmik, the show also reflects the mentorship of senior practitioners who guided the awardees. Till, September 14, 2025.
Jailal Academy of Music presents Kalaakar, an evening of Indian classical music and dance in memory of its founder, Pandit Ramgopal Misra. The line-up includes Kathak duet “Raatri,” sarod and tabla recitals, and performances on nagma and harmonium. Curated by VichitraShala Arts Consultancy, the event begins at 6 pm at Gyan Manch on August 22.
Porijayi presents Durga Dugga, a three-day exhibition at Vicky Gardens. Running from 12 pm to 8.30 pm, the event brings together sustainable fashion, home décor, food, art, and music in a festive setting. With free entry, the exhibition offers a vibrant platform for conscious shopping and creative experiences ahead of the festive season. August 22 onwards.
Comedian Manjeet Sarkar returns with a fresh trial show on AUgust 23 at The Satire Club, 7 pm onwards. Known for sharp takes on politics, media narratives, and everyday life, Manjeet works out new material in this casual, interactive setup.
After hits like Hello Saar and Out of Tune, Rohit Swain brings his latest comedy special U.P. Se Hun to The Satire Club at 7 pm on August 24. Drawing on his popular ‘U.P. Guy’ character, Rohit is set to deliver a wild, witty show packed with stories, observations, and bold humour rooted in his Uttar Pradesh experiences.
The play Aarkathi explores the struggles of the Shabar community, historically branded criminals by colonisers and exploited by middlemen who trafficked them to Assam’s tea estates. Set in Gajashimul, the narrative follows Professor Rajib Chowdhury’s arrival and the villagers’ dreams of change. Staged at Girish Mancha on August 25, the performance runs from 6.30 pm to 8.30 pm.
