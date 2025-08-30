Things to do in Kolkata this week: music, comedy, anime and more

Till September 20, Kolkata Centre for Creativity presents No One Is a Stranger: Photographs by Kushal Ray. Curated by Swastik Pal, the exhibition features 65 works exploring family, intimacy, and belonging across Bengal and Ladakh. Viewers can visit the 1st floor gallery between 11 am and 7 pm daily.
Kala Kunj Auditorium to stage Swati Sachdeva’s Generation Why, a comedy show about growing up, love, missed moments, and the humour in everyday struggles. Relatable, witty, and a little chaotic, the performance offers a lighthearted take on surviving life’s spiral while laughing through it. The show begins at 7 pm on August 30.
India’s biggest anime party, Bankai Beats, returns with its second edition in Park Street Social, 2 pm onwards on August 31. Expect high-energy DJ sets, AMVs, cosplay contests, anime quizzes, mixers, and karaoke with merchandise stalls, themed food, and a photo booth. Each ticket includes a free anime poster, making it a must for fans.
Girish Mancha presents Lakkhagriha, a gripping Bengali thriller on September 2. The play follows young architect Sanghamitra, caught in a dangerous conspiracy during the construction of a mysterious palace in Hastinapur. Tension rises with cryptic messages, vanishing officials, and ominous plots that entwine with the fate of the Pandavas and Kunti. The performance starts at 6.30 pm.
Kolkata Centre for Creativity to showcase Harlesden High Street, a powerful play by Whole 9 Yards on September 12. Written by Abhishek Majumdar and directed by Abhrajit Sen, it follows three South Asian immigrants in London facing invisibility, struggle, and hope. Starring Suhotra Mukhopadhyay, Ananya Sen, and Debopriyo Mukherjee, the performance begins at 6.30 pm.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.