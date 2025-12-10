Kolkata

ArtsAcre is back with their 9th edition of Art Haat in Kolkata

Like the previous years, along with engaging art exhibitions, one can also enjoy and buy a variety of paintings, artworks, handicrafts, plants and books, paired with cultural performances during the evening at ArtsAcre
It's time again for the annual art fair and festival organised by ArtsAcre Foundation in association with Emami Art. This year, it is the ninth edition of the art fest, along with with art exhibitions on display, An Exhibition of Bengal Patachitra, from the collections of Amitabh Sengupta and An Exhibition of Katayun Saklat entitled Abal Tabel and other Paintings.

A Bengal Patachitra art exhibition is on at ArtsAcre, Newtown
Glimpses from the Bengal Patachitra exhibition from the collections of Amitabh Sengupta

Dates: ArtHaat : Till December 11, 2-8 pm | Exhibitions: Till December 31, 2025, 11-7 pm

Where: Arts Acre: Action Area III, F30, Newtown, Kolkata

