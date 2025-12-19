Concerts, plays and festivals to catch in Kolkata

Victoria Memorial Hall Cultural Fest 2025 returns with its second edition, Sanskriti Para, happening till Dec 24. The programme spans music, dance, and seasonal themes through Naad Brahma, Rituranga, Chandalika, and Panchanaad. The festival also features ensemble performances and a special Christmas Eve evening with Padma Bhushan Usha Uthup, set against the landmark’s iconic backdrop.
3 pm onwards on Dec 20, at Tapan Theatre, Mitthye Car er Shottyi unfolds as a gentle romantic comedy set inside an old age home on the outskirts of Kolkata. A widow and a retired doctor find companionship late in life, unsettling family expectations and local politics. What follows balances humour with empathy, ending on an emotionally reassuring note. Tickets available online.
Indie rock favourites Agnee make their first appearance at KCC with a high-energy live set 7 pm onwards on Dec 20. Known for melody-driven songs and heartfelt lyrics, the band draws from an 18-year catalogue that blends nostalgia with freshness. Expect a tight performance featuring popular tracks, new sounds, and the kind of stage presence that keeps the room fully engaged. Tickets available online.
Comedian Sharon Verma brings Weak Independent Woman to Kala Kunj Auditorium, a sharp, self-aware hour on growing up confused and slightly opinionated on Dec 21. Drawing from her Bihar roots and Mumbai misadventures, Sharon balances edge with vulnerability. She may be technically famous, but the jokes are rooted in everyday chaos, delivered with honesty and awkward charm. 8 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Beginning at 6.30 pm at Aquatica, on Dec 21, AP Dhillon’s One Of One India Tour brings a large-scale live concert experience to the city. Featuring global hits like Brown Munde and Excuses, the show blends Punjabi pop with high-energy performance and polished production, promising a tightly paced evening designed for a stadium-style audience. Tickets available online.
On Dec 21, 6.30 pm onwards at Madhusudan Mancha, Saral Rekha, Bakra Rekha stages a psychological thriller written by Shekhar Samaddar. A writer accused of murder becomes the centre of an investigation that turns inward, as a detective adopts psychological methods. The play steadily unravels guilt, identity, and moral conflict. Tickets available online.
The 7th Yatrapath Music Festival presents the Calcutta Sitar Concert, a two-day celebration dedicated entirely to the sitar. Happening from Dec 23 & 24, 4 pm onwards, featuring leading maestros across sitar and tabla, the festival honours the legacy of Pt. Shyamal Chattopadhyay and Ustad Zakir Hussain. Supported by cultural institutions, it marks a first-of-its-kind focus in the city. Tickets available online.