Enjoy an immersive classical music and dance event in Kolkata, Dharohar Ebam Shagird, this weekend

Come winters, Kolkata evenings are usually drenched with classical rhythmic notes and beats that light up your mood. And Dharohar Ebam Shagird, a classical music and dance fest, makes it easier. The Indian Music and Cultural Association (IMCA Kolkata) is organising a two-day Indian classical music and dance festival, while celebrating the 78th birthday of Tabla Sadhak Pt Swaraj Kumar Bhattacharyya this weekend, at Gyan Manch, Kolkata.
The two-day festival features a galaxy of stars of Indian classical music and dance where both senior gurus like Kathak exponent, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, Vidushi Saswati Sen, Pt Debashish Bhattacharya, Pt Parimal Chakraborty, as well as young, critically-acclaimed performers, notably Shiraz Ali Khan, SNA Youth Awardees Ojas Adhiya & Trina Roy, Indrayudh Majumdar, Subhranil Sarkar, Rohen Bose, Nilopa Maitra. Some of the senior classical dance practitioners like Guru Sandip Mallick, Alokparna Guha will be also presenting their group dance productions at the festival while Bickram Ghosh Academy for Performing Arts and Aashish Khan School of World Music will be presenting their music symphonies.
Dr Arindam Bhattacharyya, curator and convener of IMCA, himself a Gold medalist from Rabindra Bharati and an A-graded artist at the All India Radio, says, "We are keen to curate a space where the essence of Sangeet through geetam-vaadyam-nrityam gets celebrated and new learners get motivated to learn and explore our rich legacies. It is indeed a matter of great pleasure that everyone immediately agreed to be a part of this festival."
Lubdhak Chatterjee, founder CEO of VichitraShala, which is managing the festival, says, "It is incredible to have so many top-ranked young artistes perform with legends on the same platform, which resonates with the rich cultural legacy of Kolkata."
Entry free for all.
When: December 26: 5.30pm onwards | December 27: 10am-9pm
Where: Gyan Manch
