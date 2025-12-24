Enjoy an immersive classical music and dance event in Kolkata, Dharohar Ebam Shagird, this weekend

Come winters, Kolkata evenings are usually drenched with classical rhythmic notes and beats that light up your mood. And Dharohar Ebam Shagird, a classical music and dance fest, makes it easier. The Indian Music and Cultural Association (IMCA Kolkata) is organising a two-day Indian classical music and dance festival, while celebrating the 78th birthday of Tabla Sadhak Pt Swaraj Kumar Bhattacharyya this weekend, at Gyan Manch, Kolkata.

Dharohar Ebam Shagird brings together a galaxy of classical music and dance exponents under the same roof

The two-day festival features a galaxy of stars of Indian classical music and dance where both senior gurus like Kathak exponent, Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee, Vidushi Saswati Sen, Pt Debashish Bhattacharya, Pt Parimal Chakraborty, as well as young, critically-acclaimed performers, notably Shiraz Ali Khan, SNA Youth Awardees Ojas Adhiya & Trina Roy, Indrayudh Majumdar, Subhranil Sarkar, Rohen Bose, Nilopa Maitra. Some of the senior classical dance practitioners like Guru Sandip Mallick, Alokparna Guha will be also presenting their group dance productions at the festival while Bickram Ghosh Academy for Performing Arts and Aashish Khan School of World Music will be presenting their music symphonies.