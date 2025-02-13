Wench Film Festival to make haunting debut in Kolkata on March 2

Filmmaker Sapna Bhavnani is all set to host the 5th edition of India’s first horror SciFi Fantasy film festival – the Wench Film Festival across Mumbai and Kolkata. Making its debut in the City of Joy, the Festival will be held here on March 2 at Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club from 7 pm onwards.

What makes the fifth edition more memorable is the curation that honours’ women directors with 35 out of the total 42 films directed by women. Nine films ranging from The Monster Inside My Head to Brave Rebel Army will be screened in Kolkata.

The festival will not only promote the art of cinema but has also collaborated with production designer Sukant Panigrahi to create Silent Skies – an art installation which will highlight the plight of our birds. It has also prioritised issues like animal welfare and adoptions.

All together the festival is set to be the perfect recipe to nightmares but is a must-watch for all horror buffs. Get your tickets now.

What: Wench Film Festival

When: Sunday, March 2, 7:00pm

Where: Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club, Kolkata

Address: 91 Manohar Pukur Road, Kolkata

(Written by Addrita Sinha)