Here’s a lineup of the most happening events in Kolkata!

Sumukhi Suresh, one of India’s top comics, takes the stage with her latest stand-up show on February 14 at GD Birla Sabhaghar, 8 pm onwards. Known for her razor-sharp wit, she hilariously justifies the spelling of her show’s name and clears up why she’s not calling Monal a hoe. The creator and star of Pushpavalli, Sumukhi made her Edinburgh debut this year and is also a judge on Comicstaan. With humour that spares no one—including her mother—this promises to be an unforgettable evening.
Moonlight Over River and Garden, an exhibition of collages by Sunandini Banerjee, is being showcased at Waypoint, Kolkata. Inspired by the poetry of Rabindranath Tagore and Matsuo Basho, the exhibition captures the essence of nature, solitude, and fleeting beauty through an evocative interplay of words and images.
KCC Offstage returns on February 14 with TRILOGY, featuring Grammy-winning Mohan Veena maestro Padma Bhushan Pandit Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Grammy-nominated tabla virtuoso Pandit Subhen Chatterjee, and pioneering guitarist Amyt Datta. This exclusive, interactive evening at Kolkata Centre for Creativity (KCC), 6.30 pm onwards, offers a rare opportunity to witness a seamless blend of Indian classical and global rhythms. The session includes personal anecdotes, impromptu performances, and an intimate connection with the audience.
The comedic whirlwind Vikas Kush Sharma brings his crowd work mastery to Kala Kunj Auditorium, 7 pm onwards on Feb 16. A viral sensation on Instagram and the ultimate modern shayar, he has an unmatched ability to turn awkward situations into hilarious moments. Known for his takes on relationships, dating disasters, and everything in between, Vikas ensures an evening of uproarious laughter. Be prepared to chuckle, snort, and possibly spit out your drink at his sharp, quick-witted humour.
Obyakto, a theatrical portrayal of Dr. Mahendralal Sarkar’s transformation, will be staged on February 19 at the Academy of Fine Arts, 6.30 pm onwards. Set between 1884 and 1899, the play explores his struggle to establish a science association, advocate for women in medicine, and uphold his principles despite setbacks. A chance meeting with Ramakrishna Paramahansa shifts his perspective, leading to an evolution of thought. Blending real and imagined narratives, this Rangroop production seeks hope amid despair.
On February 21, Bhorer Baranda unfolds at the Academy of Fine Arts, 6.30 pm onwards. This thought-provoking drama delves into the intertwined emotions of loneliness and hope when a compassionate doctor aids a single woman stranded on a stormy night. Presented by Ekush Shotok, the play explores the delicate connections formed in unexpected circumstances and the solace found in human kindness.
On February 22, Aapnake Bolchhi Sir, a Bengali play by Belgharia Abhimukh, takes the stage at Tapan Theatre, 6.30 pm onwards. Inspired by Letter to a Teacher by the Schoolboys of Barbiana, this production, directed by Ashok Majumdar, questions the rigid structures of education and the struggles of students against an indifferent system.