Here’s a lineup of the most happening events in Kolkata!

Sumukhi Suresh, one of India’s top comics, takes the stage with her latest stand-up show on February 14 at GD Birla Sabhaghar, 8 pm onwards. Known for her razor-sharp wit, she hilariously justifies the spelling of her show’s name and clears up why she’s not calling Monal a hoe. The creator and star of Pushpavalli, Sumukhi made her Edinburgh debut this year and is also a judge on Comicstaan. With humour that spares no one—including her mother—this promises to be an unforgettable evening.