Witness storytelling through music as the ‘Violons Tziganes Ensemble’ from Cannes takes the stage in Kolkata

Music lovers in Kolkata, here’s a performance you won't want to miss today. The Violons Tziganes Ensemble from Cannes is set to mesmerise you with their harmonious symphonies and melodies this evening at Victoria Memorial. Presented as part of the Western Classical Music Concert Series, the event is jointly organised by the Alliance Française du Bengale and Victoria Memorial Hall, in collaboration with the Consulate General of France in Kolkata, the Embassy of Romania in India, and the Honorary Consulate of Romania in India. Founded in 1989, the Violons Tziganes Ensemble harnesses the power of storytelling through music, promising an evening of energy and cultural fusion for all.
What: Violons Tziganes Ensemble
Where: Victoria Memorial Hall, Eastern Quadrangle
When: February 17
Time: 6.15 pm