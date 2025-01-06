This cultural evening in Kolkata brings together various dance forms on one stage

Experience the spell-binding charisma and artistry of Indian classical dance at Rasabilasa tonight. This event, presented by Srijan Chhanda brings together several dance forms like Odissi, Manipuri, kathak and more on one stage. This cultural symphony aims to showcase and celebrate the diversity and beauty nestled within our heritage. Participants include Rajib Bhattacharya, Srijan Chhanda, Subikash Mukherjee and Subrata Pandit, Shayomita Dasgupta and Samrat Dutta and Sarabhuj, Sourav Roy and Sudip Ghosh. Supported by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Rasabilasa compered by Neeladyuti Chaudhury will be held at Gyan Manch tonight from 5:30 pm onwards. Entry open to all.
What: Rasabilasa
When: January 6, 2025
Where: Gyan Mancha, Kolkata
Timings: 5.30 pm onwards