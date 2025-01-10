Events in the City of Joy to keep you entertained throughout this week!

Birla Academy of Art and Culture is hosting its 58th annual exhibition. Showcasing 157 artists in the competitive section, the highlight, Nocturne, curated by Uma Ray, features works by Adip Dutta, Aditi Kulkarni, Anupam Roy, and more. The event also includes stellar performances by Vidushi Indrani Mukherjee, Aditi Mangaldas, and Priti Patel. A must-visit for art and culture enthusiasts. On until February 9.
Experience Aami Pluto, a heartwarming journey inspired by Steve Metzger’s Pluto Visits Earth! Directed by Anamitra Khan, the story follows Pluto, excluded from the planetary family, as he lands in Kolkata seeking belonging and self-discovery. A tale of love, friendship, and hope, this theatrical treat takes centre stage at 6.15 pm at Minerva Theatre on January 10. Tickets available online.
Indulge in winter’s finest flavours at Diner 49B until February 16. Enjoy refreshing mocktails like Snow White and Jack Frost, paired with delectable sizzlers such as Grilled chicken in béarnaise sauce and Minced lamb steak in bordelaise sauce. End with unique desserts like Rasmalai tres leches and Green apple cobbler. Perfect for a cosy dining experience. Meal for two starts at INR 1,000.
The 2025 Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival (AKLF) will be held from January 10 to 12, featuring a wide range of events, including storytelling sessions, discussions on historical fiction, socio-political psychology, and translations, as well as poetry cafés and open mic sessions. The festival venues include the Oxford Bookstore, Allen Park, and Alliance Française du Bengale.
Get ready for an evening of humour with comedian Kunal Kamra at 8.30 pm, at Kala Kunj Auditorium on Jan 12. Known for his observational humour and unique take on daily life, Kunal guarantees an unforgettable experience filled with laughter. Don’t miss his impeccable timing and relatable jokes. Tickets available online.
The exhibition Dialogues Across Time at the Indian Museum, celebrates 210 years of the museum with an art dialogue between Indian contemporary and folk art. The preview will take place from 4 to 7 pm, and the exhibition will be open till March 31, (10 am–5 pm, Mondays closed).
On Saoli Mitra’s death anniversary, her iconic play Naathavati Anaathavat returns, performed by her disciple Arpita Ghosh. Based on Mahabharata’s Draupadi, this play-reading blends narrative art with evocative music, keeping Saoli’s legacy alive. Witness this moving tribute at Kala Mandir showcasing the enduring power of storytelling on January 16. Tickets available online.