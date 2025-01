Get ready to enjoy a weekend of shopping, eating, good times at the MRKT 2025, curated by Aerica Sardar, in association with Offbeat CCU and Make Calcutta Relevant Again. Explore a curated selection of homegrown brands offering a range of products from fashion and accessories to art, home décor and delicious food.

What: MRKT 2025

Where: Ground Floor, Offbeat CCU

When: Saturday and Sunday, January 18-19 | Noon to 10 pm