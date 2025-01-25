Fun things to look forward to in Kolkata this week!

Princeton Club invites members and guests to indulge in Bengal’s beloved Nolen Gur delicacies at its Nolen Gur Festival till Jan 26. Running during lunch and dinner, the festival features innovative desserts like Nolen Gur-er Chanar Payes, Ginger Pudding, Soufflé and Baked Patishapta. Curated by Executive Chef Abhijit Chakraborty, this celebration blends traditional flavours with modern twists.