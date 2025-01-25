Fun things to look forward to in Kolkata this week!

Princeton Club invites members and guests to indulge in Bengal’s beloved Nolen Gur delicacies at its Nolen Gur Festival till Jan 26. Running during lunch and dinner, the festival features innovative desserts like Nolen Gur-er Chanar Payes, Ginger Pudding, Soufflé and Baked Patishapta. Curated by Executive Chef Abhijit Chakraborty, this celebration blends traditional flavours with modern twists.
Explore fashion, food, art, and lifestyle at Bianco’s Winter Market & Exhibition till January 25, 12 pm onwards. This vibrant event offers a unique shopping and culinary experience, showcasing diverse products and artistic creations.
Experience the interplay of Western classical music and Rabindra Sangeet with Srikanta Acharya and pianist Soumitro Sengupta at GD Birla Sabhaghar at 6.30 pm. This performance highlights Tagore’s innovative compositions, blending genres to shape modern Bengali music. Tickets available online.
Delve into Sita’s perspective in Sitayan, a thought-provoking performance narrating women’s struggles through the lens of the Ramayan. The story critiques societal norms and celebrates resilience. Join this impactful show at the Academy of Fine Arts, 6.30 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Visual artist Natasha Datta Roy presents Echoes of Her Essence at Art Hive Gallery, celebrating femininity through 26 evocative artworks. The exhibition explores love, nature, and strength. On January 25, a special tribute honours Indian artists Amrita Sher-Gil and Shanu Lahiri. Going on till January 26.
Indian Mime Theatre presents ‘Lokokatha’, a Chhattisgarhi folklore about a young woodcutter, his grandmother, and a ghostly curse. Directed by Suroj Biswas, the play unfolds a riveting tale of greed and transformation. Catch this enchanting performance at 6.30 pm, Madhusudan Mancha on January 30. Tickets available online.
Celebrate music with The Gala Musical Concert on February 1 from 6 pm, at the Aquatica Ground, Kolkata. Featuring Bengali rock legends Fossils, led by Rupam Islam, and the enchanting Nandy Sisters, the evening promises electrifying performances. Tickets available online.