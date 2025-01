Who would have thought that you can even learn to make a shiny bottle of customised lip gloss, for yourself? That too on a well-earned Sunday? If you don't have a plan yet on this Republic, grab your gang to attend this DIY lip gloss making workshop by Zuhur, to be held at Part Street Social. Mix, match, and create your own moisturising gloss that’s your vibe. Grab your gang, mix it up, and leave with a gloss that slays!

When: Sunday, Jan 26, 2 – 4 pm

Where: Park Street Social