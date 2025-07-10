What's going on in Kolkata this week?

Flavours From The Hills brings the culinary richness of the Eastern Himalayas to Social Kitchen at Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport. From momos and thukpa to bamboo shoot curry and Chak-Hao Kheer, the menu is a tribute to mountain cuisines. The festival runs till July 25, daily between 12.30 pm and 11 pm.
Watercolours, an ongoing exhibition at the Sarala Birla Gallery, showcases iconic works from the Birla Academy’s collection. Featuring legends like Abanindranath and Rabindranath Tagore, the show explores the medium’s expressive depth without following a fixed chronology. Curated by Sujaan Mukherjee, it is open to all until July 28.
Telling Lies, Aashish Solanki’s new comedy special, offers a hilarious take on parenting, family, and adulting. Known for his sharp wit and relatable stories, the former math teacher returns to the stage with zero filters and maximum laughs. Catch him live at Kala Kunj Auditorium, 7.30 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
30 Ti Brishti (30 Monsoons) will celebrate Rupankar Bagchi’s three-decade musical journey with an evocative concert filled with iconic hits and new melodies. In conversation with Sujoy Prasad, the evening promises nostalgia, rain-soaked rhythms, and timeless charm. On July 18, at G D Birla Sabhagar, from 6.30 pm. Tickets available online.
Grishyo Groove will light up Princeton Club with back-to-back performances from some of Bengal’s most exciting rock, hip hop, and crossover acts. Expect a fiery evening featuring The TCP Collective, Prachir, Saqi, and live rap battles. All the action will unfold from 5 pm onwards.
Pre-Loved: A Sneak Peek into Thrifting opens its racks at Met Studio, Ballygunge, inviting visitors to explore curated, pre-owned fashion. Organised by Prabha Khaitan Foundation and Mrittika, the event promotes sustainable style through unique finds. Drop by on July 18 from 2 pm and July 19 from 12 noon.
The Dhokra Workshop at KCC will offer an immersive dive into the 4,000-year-old metal casting tradition. In collaboration with Miharu and guided by Parul Bajoria, the session features live demonstrations by artisans and insights into the lost-wax method. The workshop begins at 11 am, tickets available online.
