Seven days, seven events to make July feel less like a blur in Kolkata

Start your mornings at Ninety Nine with a warm, budget-friendly breakfast. Served daily between 7.30 and 11.30 am, the spread includes eggs, pancakes, French toast, sandwiches, burritos, and breakfast platters with tea or juice. Perfect for a quick bite or relaxed meal.
Four Coins Café celebrates Kolkata’s rainy season with ‘Monsoon Munchies’, a limited-time menu packed with nostalgic and bold flavours. Enjoy Chicken Chapli, Moroccan-style grilled fish, cheesy bites, and comforting sips like Green Apple Kala Khatta and Mocha Latte.
Ponder Alt and Pickle Factory invite you to an intimate gathering at Hulo & Brishti’s home in Golpark, featuring musician Rivu and dancer Monami Nandy. Expect conversations, performances, baked delights from @hashtag.baked, and a few cocktail surprises. Entry at ₹1000 per person, inclusive of food and drinks. 7 pm onwards on July 19.
National Award-winning vocalist Mahesh Kale brings the spiritual fervour of Marathi abhangs to GD Birla Sabhaghar. Abhangwari is a soul-stirring musical experience, blending bhakti, melody, and tradition to transport listeners to Pandharpur. Join the devotional journey 5.45 pm onwards on July 20.
Comedian Manik Mahna brings his signature humour to Kolkata with ‘Practice’, a stand-up show filled with sharp wit and fresh material. Catch him live on July 20, 8 pm onwards at Kala Kunj Auditorium for a laughter-filled evening.
In her new show ‘Young Adult!’, Gurleen Pannu reflects on the mess, magic, and madness of being in your 20s. With stories, insights, and lots of laughter, this one’s for every freshly-minted grown-up. Live at Kala Kunj Auditorium, 4 pm onwards.
KCC Offstage returns with Kabir Suman in a raw, intimate format. In Suman Ekhono Preme, the iconic artist shares stories, forgotten tunes, and personal reflections on love, politics, and music. It’s not a concert—it’s a conversation. Experience the legend up close 7 pm onwards at KCC on July 25.