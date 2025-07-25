No plans this week? Here’s what’s hot in Kolkata this week

Malashree presents the 8th edition of Prerona, its annual classical dance festival, on July 25 at Uttam Mancha, from 7 pm. The evening begins at 6 pm with a lecture-demonstration on Natyashastra by scholar Piyal Bhattacharya, followed by Odissi, Kathak, Kuchipudi, and Manipuri performances by acclaimed artists. Entry is open to all.
Chowman brings back its popular Oriental Seafood Festival across all dine-in outlets. Diners can savour over 20 flavourful seafood dishes that capture the boldness of Asian cuisine, perfectly complementing the monsoon season. The festival is dine-in only.
Tribe Cafe, Salt Lake is hosting a coffee art exhibition by Partha Mukherjee, aka ‘Kolkata’s Coffee Man’. The self-taught artist will present soulful portraits created with coffee. A pandemic-born initiative, this exhibit blends storytelling with creativity, on view throughout July for all coffee and art lovers.
On July 26 at GD Birla Sabhaghar, Bangla rock legends Cactus will take the stage for Bangla Bander Itikatha on July 26. The evening promises a powerful, nostalgic tribute to the legacy of Bengali bands, inviting fans to relive the golden days of the genre with one of its most iconic voices. Tickets available online.
Abijit Ganguly returns to Kolkata with a laugh riot at The Satire Club, with shows at 5.30 and 8.30 pm on July 27. In this solo stand-up act, he digs into life in his 30s, past lives, corporate confusion, Indian cities, and married life, with his signature wit and relatability. Tickets available online.
As a tribute to Badal Sircar’s birth centenary, Haloom Zinda Hai, adapted from his iconic play Bagh, explores the predator-prey dynamic and larger societal structures at University Institute Hall on July 27. The production stars Rajatava Dutta, Bindiya Ghosh, Sagar, Subhadip, Rupam, and Anusuya, inviting viewers to reflect on control, fear, and survival. Tickets available online.
For more updates, join/follow our , and channels.
A special musical tribute, Jeevan Ke Har Mod Pe, will be held at Nazrul Mancha, 6 pm onwards on July 31. Featuring Amit Kumar and other renowned singers, the event celebrates Kishore Kumar’s birthday and the timeless duets of Kishore and Asha Bhoshle. A nostalgic evening for every music lover. Tickets available online.
Tarit Mitra’s play Aatmadaha reimagines the Ashramavasika Parva from the Mahabharata through Dhritarashtra, Gandhari, Kunti, Vidura and Keelak. Performed in six acts at Girish Mancha on July 31, the play lays bare the inner torment and political decay of a fading dynasty. The production is anchored by a cast including Indranil Mondal, Jayaa Chowdhury and Madhuchhanda Chatterjee. Tickets available online.