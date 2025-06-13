Events in Kolkata that will keep you hooked this week

Ahon Gooptu’s new play Labor Day Reunion is set in 2006 Chicago, it follows three friends and a nurse navigating the emotional aftermath of a life-changing birth. Starring Dana Roy and others, this realist memory play runs till June 15, at Urban Theatre Project, Southern Avenue, at 7.30 pm,
Little Bit Sober celebrates its 2-year anniversary with an exclusive kitchen takeover by Chef Ralph Prazeres of Goa’s Praça Prazeres. This one-night-only pop-up brings soulful European-Goan fare, Bengal-inspired cocktails, and Makazai rum to the table. It marks Chef Ralph’s Kolkata debut and promises a refined, flavourful evening of honest, collaborative cooking. On Saturday, June 14, 5 pm onwards.
Sienna teams up with Chef Taiyaba Ali for Aam Baat, a seven-course Awadhi tasting experience celebrating mangoes in all their glory. Held at Sienna Café, in Golpark, on June 14, the intimate dinner blends food, Urdu poetry, and storytelling, offering a journey through regal flavours, nostalgia, and India’s poetic fruit traditions. Bookings via Sienna’s Instagram. One-night-only, limited seats.
Chef Raman Okram of Ramano’s leads Wok This Way, a live masterclass presented in collaboration with Miss Ginko. Known for his flavour-packed chilli oil, Raman will share tips, techniques, and recipes in this interactive session. The class takes place on Saturday, June 14, at 3 pm. To register, call +91 98363 11220.
Poet Ashish Bagrecha brings Tum, Main Aur Ishq to Kolkata—a 90-minute immersive show of poetry and storytelling. Known for his tender, viral specials, Ashish explores heartbreak, healing, and rediscovering love with his signature vulnerability and emotional honesty. The performance begins at 7 pm on Sunday, June 15, at GD Birla Sabhaghar.
For the first time in Kolkata, Vikram Goyal Studio and Viya present a joint showcase at Burdwan Palace, in Alipore, hosted by Shalini Nopany and Pooja Goenka. The exhibition, starting June 18, blends sculptural brass artworks, collectible furniture, and contemporary homeware, spotlighting Vikram Goyal’s repoussé Deity panels and Viya’s globally inspired, artisanal lifestyle designs. Going on till June 21.
Kolkata Centre for Creativity, in Anandapur, hosts Chhaapkatha, a hands-on block printing workshop that dives into India’s textile heritage. Participants will explore natural dyes, carved wooden blocks, and evolving styles from Bengal. Led by an expert textile designer, the session begins on June 21, at 11 am and invites all to rediscover the beauty of slow craft. Tickets available online.
