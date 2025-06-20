7 events in Kolkata for you to enjoy this romantic weather!

Yauatcha, at Quest Mall, offers a refined Yum cha experience every weekday, from 4 to 7 pm. The curated menu includes signature dim sum, artisanal desserts, and calming teas in a relaxed twilight setting. For reservations, call +91 92222 22800.
Sourendro and Soumyojit bring back Kolkata’s beloved World Music Day festival for its 15th edition at Science City Auditorium. Featuring 20 top Indian artistes, original compositions, a live choir, choreographed acts, and striking stagecraft, the celebration promises two spectacular evenings of musical innovation and cultural unity. Starts at 6.30 pm on June 21 & 22. Tickets available online.
T.R.A.P. (The Radical Array Project) will light up Five Mad Men on June 21 with a high-energy, genre-bending performance. With immersive visuals and powerful music, this act is set to thrill the crowd and redefine Kolkata’s live gig experience. Begins at 6.30 pm. Tickets available online.
Onno Ami at Kala Mandir Auditorium offers a soulful monsoon evening through Bangla songs and poetry on June 22. Featuring Swagatalaxmi Dasgupta, Shovonsundar, and Saheb Chattopadhyay, the event explores the season’s moods and inner reflections through lyrical storytelling. Tickets available online.
The play Chatur Ranga premieres at Academy of Fine Arts on June 22 from 3 pm onwards, exploring the complexities of love, deceit, and emotional exile through two intertwined couples. This production dives deep into the colours of affection distorted by falsehoods and fading truths. Tickets available online.
Tapan Theatre hosts Kalponaar Oteet on June 24, a powerful stage act that travels back in time, reversing life’s cycle and tackling political, social, and economic struggles. A thought-provoking narrative layered with theatrical precision and emotional depth. Begins at 6.30 pm. Tickets available online.
Comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi returns to Kolkata with a brand-new set after the success of Bas Kar Bassi. Performing at Kala Mandir Auditorium on June 28, he promises sharp humour, relatable storytelling, and non-stop laughter across two shows, at 3 and 7 pm. Tickets available online.