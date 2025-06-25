Consul General of France to bid farewell to the City of Joy with a finale musical performance

As part of the Fete de la Musique 2025, organised by the Alliance Fracaise du Bengale, the latest music concert — ' Do you prefer Mozart or Beethoven?' is all set to be hosted tonight. What makes this musical concert even more special is that it is the farewell gift to the City of Joy by the Consul General of France, Didier Talpain, who is a very accomplished music conductor himself. The program will also feature pianist Wen-Ying Lan and the Kolkata Sinfonietta choir. It is open to all and free entry.
What: Do you prefer Mozart or Beethoven?
Where: Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium
When: 6.30 pm onwards