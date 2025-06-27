7 events to bring you joy during the monsoon blues in Kolkata

Tritiya Bishwo Theatre Group presents two new plays under its Intimate Theatre series at Niranjan Sadan Mini Hall on July 6. Shob Drishyo-i Shotti adapts Pirandello’s Right You Are (If You Think So) , probing truth and perception at 6 pm. Rokkhosh follows two women from the Sundarbans facing society’s real monsters. Written and directed by Sayan. Contact: 9163565285 for tickets.