7 events to bring you joy during the monsoon blues in Kolkata

Iman Chakraborty will return for the second episode of KCC Offstage Season 2 on June 28 with an intimate evening of music at KCC, 6.30 pm. Beginning with Rabindra Sangeet and Bengali folk, she gradually transitions into reimagined versions of her own hits, weaving stories, memories, and emotion into a one-of-a-kind live experience.
Popular stand-up comic Ravi Gupta will bring his new solo, Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta, to Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium on June 29 at 3 pm. Promising rib-tickling observations and sharp desi humour, this special is for anyone who wants to laugh off life’s everyday chaos. Tickets available online.
Sahay Foundation’s Rabindrotsav on June 29 at Rabindra Sadan at 6 pm will celebrate Tagore through spoken word, music, and dance drama. Praner Manus features legends like Bratati Bandopadhyay and Pramita Mallik, while Poriborton o Praborton explores Tagore’s progressive thoughts on change, presented by Srijan and Mounita. Tickets available online.
Fabbrica Originale’s Taste of Italian Summer menu offers a sun-kissed feast at their Park Street establishment. From Zucchini crostini to Rigatoni norma and summer cocktails like the Watermelon smash, each dish captures the spirit of an Italian summer. Available daily from 12 pm to 11.30 pm.
Rangasena stages Sricharankamaleshu at Girish Mancha on June 30, 6 pm onwards. Inspired by Tagore’s Strir Patra, the play reflects on gender roles across eras, questioning societal norms and voicing the inner conflict of women seeking recognition not just as wives or daughters, but as individuals. Tickets available online.
At 11 am on July 4, KCC will host Light, Loss, and the Lyrical Frame—a masterclass with cinematographer Vikas Urs. Drawing from his work in Pedro and Shivamma, Vikas discusses visual storytelling through light and silence, and how frames can evoke memory, emotion, and silence. Tickets available online.
Tritiya Bishwo Theatre Group presents two new plays under its Intimate Theatre series at Niranjan Sadan Mini Hall on July 6. Shob Drishyo-i Shotti adapts Pirandello’s Right You Are (If You Think So) , probing truth and perception at 6 pm. Rokkhosh follows two women from the Sundarbans facing society’s real monsters. Written and directed by Sayan. Contact: 9163565285 for tickets.