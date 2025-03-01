Head over to this unique dastangoi performance happening in Kolkata

Kolkata Centre for Creativity presents Dastan-e-Raj Kapoor, a Dastangoi performance directed by Mahmood Farooqui. This unique storytelling event revives the legendary filmmaker’s journey, blending nostalgia with the evocative art of oral narration.
Dastangoi, an ancient form of Urdu storytelling, finds new expression as performers bring Raj Kapoor’s cinematic legacy to life. Through poetry, drama, and vivid narration, the show captures his rise as Bollywood’s showman, his timeless films, and his impact on Indian cinema.
Presented at the KCC Amphitheatre, this one-of-a-kind performance promises to be an unmissable experience for cinephiles and theatre lovers alike. If you admire Raj Kapoor’s art or appreciate storytelling’s magic, this event is for you.
Date: March 1, 2025
Time: 6.00 pm – 7.30 pm
Venue: KCC Amphitheatre