Here are six events to look forward to this week in Kolkata!

Rutted Terrain, is a solo show of paintings by Priyanka Bhattacharjee, exploring textured landscapes and the raw beauty of nature. The exhibition runs till March 24, At Tejas Art Gallery, Flat 2B, Circular Mansions, 222, Acharya Jagdish Chandra Bose Rd. Visiting hours are Monday to Saturday, from 12 pm noon to 7 pm (closed on Sundays).
Comedian Sapan Verma is back with a hilarious new stand-up special with sharp observations on life, Gen-Z, and chronic lower back pain; and will deliver an evening of non-stop laughter. Catch his unfiltered, witty storytelling at Kala Kunj Auditorium on March 9 from 6.30 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
The Kolkata International Drum Festival 2025 , a tribute to the legendary Ustad Zakir Hussain, will bring together some electrifying percussionists at Nazrul Manch from 4 pm onwards on March 9. Curated by Grammy-nominated tabla maestro Pt. Subhen Chatterjee and Sambit C, the festival will feature stellar performances by A Sivamani, Tanmay Das (Fossils), Sandipan Parial (TARB), Pt Subhen Chatterjee & KARMA, Gokul Ch Das and his troupe, Study Group, and Sanjay Mondal Troupe. Tickets available online.
Celebrate Holi with the soulful melodies of thumri, dadra, and chaiti in a tribute to the legendary Queen of Thumri, Girija Devi. At KCC on March 12, 6.30 pm onwards, her talented disciples—Srijan Chatterjee, Rageshri Das, and Sucheta Ganguly—will present spellbinding performances that capture the essence of spring, blending classical music with the season’s vibrant hues. Tickets available online.
Borno Anonyo, a collective of musicians exploring the artistic spirit of urban Bengal, will be the highlight of the final episode of this season’s KCC Offstage. Drawing inspiration from literary modernism, mystic traditions, protests, and theatre, their performance promises an immersive evening of storytelling and sound. Experience their evolving musical journey at KCC from 6.30 pm onwards on March 15. Tickets available online.
Karunesh Talwar brings his signature wit and observational humour to Karunesh Talwar Live, a show packed with sharp insights and laugh-out-loud moments. With his effortless storytelling and clever take on life’s absurdities, he promises an unforgettable night of comedy. Catch him at Kala Kunj Auditorium from 8 pm onwards on March 15. Tickets available online.