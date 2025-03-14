Kolkata

Jazz meets electronic innovation: Datascape live at this Kolkata Jazz Club on March 15

Skinny Mo’s is the ideal destination for your Holi 2025 after-party as Datascape takes the stage at 8 PM. Get ready for an electrifying night as the versatile guitarist Agneesh Dutta and the dynamic drummer Swarnavo Datta, the duo behind Datascape, are joined by the iconic Akash Ganguly on bass, who has previously worked with Big Family, Amyt Datta Power Quartet, and The Arinjoy Trio.

Expect a fusion of electronic beats, jazz energy, and spontaneous improvisation as the trio comes together to blend intricate rhythms with immersive soundscapes, bound to captivate the audience. With limited spots available, now’s the time to book and catch this one-of-a-kind musical exploration live.

What: Datascape live performance

Where: Skinny Mo’s Jazz Club, Kolkata

When: March 15

Time: 8 pm

(Written by Addrita)

