Here's what to do in Kolkata this week!

Porijayi Notuner Daak (Season 2) is on till March 23 at Princeton Club, celebrating Bangaliana with a grand pre-Poila Baisakh lifestyle exhibition. Expect handcrafted saris, fashion, jewellery, art, and home décor, alongside cultural performances and delectable Bengali cuisine. Open from 2 pm to 9 pm daily.
Birla Academy of Art & Culture presents In Waiting..., a solo exhibition by Debnath Basu, curated by Uma Ray. The exhibition runs until April 27, showcasing a thought-provoking collection of works. Open daily from 3 pm to 8 pm, except on Mondays and April 15.
Join Daniel Fernandes at The Satire Club for his third comedy special, Do You Know Who I Am? This show blends humour with personal revelations as he navigates life after a major shift, turning therapy-worthy thoughts into stand-up gold. Expect an evening of sharp wit and unexpected insights, starting at 8 pm. Tickets available online.
Rotary Calcutta Mahanagar presents Bloom & Blend 2025 , a fashion, art, craft, and gourmet food showcase till March 23 at Swabhumi (Rang Manch). Explore an array of curated brands while contributing to a noble cause. From 11 am to 9 pm.
Experience the magic of Bangla music with Dosh’e Dosh at Sisir Mancha. Naiyor marks a decade in the industry with a two-hour concert featuring a mix of covers and originals, enhanced by guest musicians Jyotirmoy Banerjee and Tukka. The celebration begins at 6.30 pm. Tickets available online.
Pradyum brings his solo comedy act, ‘Not So’ Modern Bharatiya Family, to The Satire Club from 6 pm onwards. Known for his viral sketches, Pradyum hilariously dissects Indian family dynamics with characters like Bua, Papa, and Dadi . The show promises clean humour packed with nostalgia, satire, and relatable moments, perfect for audiences of all ages. Tickets available online.
Gandar, a Bengali adaptation of Eugene Ionesco’s Rhinoceros, takes the stage at Tapan Theatre. Directed by Subhas Longmarch, this gripping play follows Roddur as he resists societal conformity while those around him transform into rhinoceroses. A powerful commentary on identity and fascism, the performance begins at 6.45 pm. Tickets available online.