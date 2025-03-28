Kolkata

The performance has been curated as part of the closing ceremony of the ongoing ' Textiles from Bengal – A Shared legacy' exhibition in Kolkata
Apar Kaya performance to be held at the closing ceremony of a textile exhibition in Kolkata
Head over to Kolkata Centre for Creativity for a spectacular curtain drop to the exhibition – Textiles from Bengal – A Shared legacy. The exhibition was curated by the Weaver’s Studio Research Centre and has already won the hearts of every visitor. The special performance on March 29 is a solo performance by artiste Shashwati Garai Ghosh and is part of the closing ceremony of the exhibition. The performance narrates the destinies of two women who are in different timelines but connected through spirit.

What: Apar- Kaya: Expressing through another body

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity

When: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Time: 6 pm – 7 pm

