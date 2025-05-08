Kolkata

Rabindra Jayanti in Kolkata: Celebrate the genius bard at these events

Here are two Rabindra Jayanti events you can visit in Kolkata
Rabindra Jayanti 2025: Kolkata events that celebrate the genius bard
Kolkata celebrates Rabindra Jayanti Source - X
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Rabindra Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore who occupies a special space in the cultural milieu of Bengal. Celebrating his genius and talent and re-interpreting them for a modern audience, the city hosts several events to mark the day. Here's where you can make a quick stop tomorrow onwards.

Dialogues, Exhibitions and Food

Visit Sonar Tori, a grand celebration of the values, principles and works of Rabindranath Tagore through conversations, exhibition and food. Special guests for the day include Andrew Flemming, British deputy high commissioner; Goutam Mohan Chakraborty, former commissioner of Police; Joydip Karmakar, shooter; Ashok Vishwanathan, actor and director; Madhumanti Maitro, elocutionist; Rupali Basu, MD and CEO Woodlands hospital and Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co-chairperson, Techno India Group. The event will comprise talks, panels, discussion and more followed by an authentic Bengali dinner with recreated traditional cuisine.  

When: May 9, Friday

Where: Top Cat, Offbeat CCU

Time: 3:45 pm onwards

Rabindra Jayanti 2025: Kolkata events that celebrate the genius bard
Five most famous Tagore quotes you would aspire to live by
From dance drama to recitals and panels, there will be all.
From dance drama to recitals and panels, there will be all. Source - X

Recitals and Dance Drama

Oi Asontawley is a recital by Saswati and Shreya Guha Thakurta celebrating the birth anniversary of the nobel laureate, poet, artist, and more. It will be followed by a dance drama named Amaar Ekti Katha Banshi Jane by the students of Sangeet Bhavan.

When: May 10, Saturday

Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity

Time: 5:45 pm onwards

Kolkata
Events
events in Kolkata
Rabindranath Tagore
Rabindra Jayanti

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com