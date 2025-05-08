Rabindra Jayanti in Kolkata: Celebrate the genius bard at these events

Dialogues, Exhibitions and Food

Visit Sonar Tori, a grand celebration of the values, principles and works of Rabindranath Tagore through conversations, exhibition and food. Special guests for the day include Andrew Flemming, British deputy high commissioner; Goutam Mohan Chakraborty, former commissioner of Police; Joydip Karmakar, shooter; Ashok Vishwanathan, actor and director; Madhumanti Maitro, elocutionist; Rupali Basu, MD and CEO Woodlands hospital and Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co-chairperson, Techno India Group. The event will comprise talks, panels, discussion and more followed by an authentic Bengali dinner with recreated traditional cuisine.

When: May 9, Friday

Where: Top Cat, Offbeat CCU

Time: 3:45 pm onwards