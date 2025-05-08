Rabindra Jayanti in Kolkata: Celebrate the genius bard at these events

Rabindra Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore who occupies a special space in the cultural milieu of Bengal. Celebrating his genius and talent and re-interpreting them for a modern audience, the city hosts several events to mark the day. Here's where you can make a quick stop tomorrow onwards.
Dialogues, Exhibitions and Food
Visit Sonar Tori, a grand celebration of the values, principles and works of Rabindranath Tagore through conversations, exhibition and food. Special guests for the day include Andrew Flemming, British deputy high commissioner; Goutam Mohan Chakraborty, former commissioner of Police; Joydip Karmakar, shooter; Ashok Vishwanathan, actor and director; Madhumanti Maitro, elocutionist; Rupali Basu, MD and CEO Woodlands hospital and Manoshi Roychowdhury, Co-chairperson, Techno India Group. The event will comprise talks, panels, discussion and more followed by an authentic Bengali dinner with recreated traditional cuisine.
When: May 9, Friday
Where: Top Cat, Offbeat CCU
Time: 3:45 pm onwards
Recitals and Dance Drama
Oi Asontawley is a recital by Saswati and Shreya Guha Thakurta celebrating the birth anniversary of the nobel laureate, poet, artist, and more. It will be followed by a dance drama named Amaar Ekti Katha Banshi Jane by the students of Sangeet Bhavan.
When: May 10, Saturday
Where: Kolkata Centre for Creativity
Time: 5:45 pm onwards