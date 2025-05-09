Head over to these amazing events this week in Kolkata!

Celebrate the legacy of Rabindranath Tagore at Nazrul Mancha with Rabindra Smaran: Nabarobi Kiron, a cultural tribute by Naba Nalanda, Shantiniketan. From 4 to 8 pm on May 9, enjoy an evening of soulful music, dance, and drama that captures the spirit of Tagore through performances steeped in melody, rhythm, and poetry. Tickets available online.
Kolkata’s nightlife gets an electrifying upgrade with the launch of Kitty Su Pop Up at The Great Ballroom, The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata. From 8 pm onwards on May 10 , catch top names in electronic music—Arjun Vagale, Kohra B2B Midnight Traffic, and more—for a night that redefines clubbing culture with cutting-edge sound and inclusivity. Tickets available online.
Anshu Mor returns with his latest stand-up comedy special, Spoiler Alert! from 7 pm at The Satire Club on May 10. From hilarious fatherhood stories to awkward life truths, the show blends humour with heartfelt moments. Bring your friends for a night of laughter, honesty, and light-hearted introspection. Tickets available online.
Catch singer-songwriter Rishi Panda live at GD Birla Sabhaghar from 6 pm on May 11. Known for his soul-stirring melodies and heartfelt lyrics, Rishi will take the audience through a moving musical journey filled with nostalgia, original compositions, and rich emotion. It’s his first solo act of this scale in Kolkata—don’t miss it. Tickets available online.
Head to the Academy of Fine Arts on May 14 at 6.30 pm for the apolitical romantic satire, Kanchalanka. The play follows Aida and her forbidden love in a war-torn world of hatred between Ishquistan and Jerrystan. With sharp humour and strong messaging, it’s a theatrical call to choose love over war. Tickets available online.
Let Noorie’s voice take over your midweek blues at Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata. Starting at 7 pm on May 14, this Unplugged Wednesday promises live renditions of Bollywood favourites, great food, and signature cocktails. It’s the perfect combination for music lovers looking for a relaxed yet lively evening.
Wind down the week with the Summer Music Fest with a Symphony of the Stars at Mahajati Sadan from 5 pm on May 17. Featuring Bengal’s beloved Nachiketa Chakraborty, alongside Anindita Deb and Satwati Sinha, this musical evening spans genres and generations, celebrating the power of live performance in all its glory. Tickets available online.