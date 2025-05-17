These events in Kolkata will surely keep you on your toes!

The KCC Amphitheatre hosts Symphony of Strings from 6.30 pm onwards on May 17—a soul-stirring concert by Grammy-nominated slide guitarist Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya, joined by Subhashish Bhattacharya on tabla. The evening showcases his 65-string ensemble, merging musical innovation with Indian classical traditions in a free-for-all live performance.
Singhi Park Sarbojanin Durga Puja Committee commemorates Rabindranath Tagore’s 164th birth anniversary at Vivekananda Hall from 5 pm on May 17. This cultural tribute features performances by Srikanta Acharya, Jayati Chakraborty, Debanjan Bhattacharya, and others, celebrating the essence of Kobi Paksha through music, poetry, and recitation.
Kolkata Music Festival presents a heartfelt tribute to frontline medical workers through the power of classical music on May 18. Witness legends like Pt Samar Saha and Pt Debojyoti Bose alongside young talents and 100 students from Peshkar Academy in a stirring ensemble. From 4 pm onwards at GD Birla Sabhaghar.
Charandas Chor, the iconic play by Habib Tanveer, takes centre stage from 3 pm onwards at the Academy of Fine Arts on May 18. With humour and irony, it follows the story of a witty thief who takes a vow to never lie—challenging societal norms and blurring the line between hero and anti-hero.
From May 21 - 23, 11 am to 2 pm, a hands-on summer workshop at KCC’s fourth floor will teach participants how to turn scientific ideas into captivating mobile-shot reels. With practical sessions on storytelling, editing, and demo adaptations, it reimagines science communication for today’s digital platforms.
Bharat Chauhan brings his hypnotic mix of melancholic psychedelia and multilingual poetry to life at Five Mad Men, 7.30 pm onwards on May 24. Blending Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi, his music offers an emotional deep dive that’s both haunting and immersive—an unmissable experience for lovers of lyrical experimentation.