Fun events to look forward to in Kolkata this week!

Hard Rock Cafe Kolkata presents a Tribute Night to Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal on May 24 featuring electrifying performances by ARC, Kaustav, Spandan, and Ushoshi. Expect a night of soulful nostalgia and live music that celebrates two of Bollywood’s most beloved voices. From 9.30 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
KCC Offstage returns with Season 2, opening with multilingual musician Arko Mukhaerjee. Known for his eclectic sound and global musical influences, Arko will perform acoustic sets while sharing stories behind his journey, from 6.30 pm onwards on May 25. This interactive session offers an intimate exchange between the artiste and the audience. Tickets available online.
Kapurusher Kahini is a gripping drama set in a Jharkhand bungalow, where secrets, past lovers, and class tensions collide. As personal and political conflicts unfold, each character faces moral dilemmas that expose emotional cowardice. With a stellar cast, the play explores power, love, and survival. At the Academy of Fine Arts, from 6.30 pm onwards on May 27. Tickets available online.
Madhur Virli brings his trial solo Master Peace to the stage with a fresh set of jokes, spontaneous punchlines, and everyday absurdities on May 28. This is stand-up at its rawest and most playful, where unpredictability and audience energy drive the laughs. At Kala Kunj Auditorium, from 6 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Ravi Gaikwad’s debut solo, Utopia, is an honest, hilarious take on growing up as Dalit in Mumbai. With sharp humour and moving storytelling, Ravi explores themes of caste, class, love, and identity. It’s a heartfelt comedy hour filled with insight and imagination. From 8 pm onwards on May 31 at Mad Bee Comedy Club. Tickets available online.