7 unmissable events in Kolkata this November 2025

Your guide to what’s happening in Kolkata this week
Maple at The Conclave Verde celebrates Kolkata’s Chinatown with its Tangra Food Festival, a tribute to the city’s much-loved Indo-Chinese cuisine. The menu features comforting soups, crisp appetisers, and flavour-packed mains like Hunan Chicken, Fish in Hoisin Sauce, and Ramen Vegetable Noodles, ending with Jaggery Darshan and Vanilla Ice Cream. Going on till Nov 20.
Organised by Daughtor Art Gallery, the Salt Lake Affordable Art Fair returns to Aikatan Cultural Centre with over 100 artists and more than 2,000 artworks. From paintings and sculptures to photography and mixed media, this three-day event going on till Nov 9 makes art accessible to all, with prices starting at just INR 500. Timings: 1.30 pm to 8.30 pm.
Orko’s Restaurant & Lounge Bar presents Radhunir Diary, a food festival celebrating Bengal’s diverse microcuisines. Dishes range from Rarh-style Kosha Mangsho to Sundarbans-inspired seafood and East Bengal delicacies. Priced between INR 99 and 699, the menu captures Bengal’s regional heritage with authenticity and warmth. For reservations: +91 8420199613 / +91 9874473831. Going on till Nov 16.
Birla Academy of Art & Culture hosts The Craft of Comics, curated by Pinaki De and Sujaan Mukherjee. Inaugurated by Malavika Banerjee, the event features a panel discussion titled Comics Beyond Panels with Vishwajyoti Ghosh, Debkumar Mitra, and Debanjana Nayek. The exhibition showcases some of the most dynamic comic creators in and around India. From 5 pm onwards on November 8.
Nritya Dhrupadi Music and Dance Research Centre presents the 4th edition of Dhrupadi 2025 at Gyan Manch on November 9, honouring Pt. Birju Maharaj and Guru Kalamandalam V. R. Venkitt. Curated by Dr. Sucharita Datta Ghata, the evening features Kathak and Bharatanatyam group pieces, a solo recital by Dr. Datta Ghata, and a concluding performance by Vidushi Mamta Maharaj. From 5 pm onwards.
Panjare Danrer Shobdo follows Anirban Gupta, a former sportsman haunted by guilt from his past, and Minu, a slum girl with a natural gift for wrestling. As Anirban trains Minu against all odds, their stories of courage and redemption unfold. The play explores honesty, mentorship, and moral strength. Staged at the Academy of Fine Arts from 6.30 pm on November 12.
Presented by Nrityangan Kathak Kendra with Sneho Foundation, Shraddhanjali 2025 at Gyan Manch is a two-day celebration of classical dance dedicated to Pt. Birju Maharaj. The lineup includes performances by Gauri Diwakar, Madhumita Roy, Sujata Mohapatra, Arpita Roy, Nilopa Maitra, Brajeswar Mukherjee, and Deepak Maharaj. The festival begins at 5.30 pm on November 14 & 15.
