The best events in Kolkata this week — food, laughter, and culture

From the kitchen to the stage, Kolkata’s festive mood runs high this week
Tess at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge presents Bao Fest: Wrapped in Flavor, running daily from 11 am to 11 pm, till Nov 16. The festival celebrates Asia’s softest culinary treasure with bao creations like Taiwanese Gua Bao, Tibetan Shapta Bao, and Veg Thai Panang Bao. Each dish blends texture, spice, and comfort with Tess’s neo-classic flair. Prices start at INR 495 plus taxes.
At Roots from 9 pm onwards on Nov 14, India’s favourite and the world’s No.1 Bollywood DJ Chetas will spin his signature desi beats. Expect a night of electrifying music, dance, and non-stop energy as he turns Roots into the ultimate Bollywood party zone. Tickets available online.
At Netaji Indoor Stadium from 6.30 pm onwards on Nov 15, Zakir Khan’s latest show Papa Yaar dives into the emotional and humorous bond between fathers and sons. Through wit and poetic flair, Zakir transforms familiar family moments into laughter and reflection, celebrating fatherhood in its truest form. Tickets available online.
Returning to Ekdalia Road on November 16, Chhadakhai Season 2 revives Odisha’s traditional post-Kartik food festival. From morning feasts to evening indulgence, guests can savour authentic Odia dishes that celebrate community and culinary heritage. Bookings are open via call or WhatsApp at 9831307464.
The Conversation Room, Kolkata, hosts Sorabh Pant’s comedy special from 6 pm to 8 pm as part of its first anniversary celebration on Nov 16. Sorabh’s razor-sharp humour cuts through everyday chaos, school scandals, and world absurdities, promising an evening of unfiltered laughter with great food, drinks, and camaraderie. Tickets available online.
Boshonter Bajronirghosh takes the stage on Nov 17 at the Academy of Fine Arts, Kolkata, 6.30 pm onwards, with a politically charged narrative on India’s ideological struggles. The play reflects on resistance, cultural identity, and the fight against majoritarian politics through a stirring theatrical performance. Tickets available online.
Abanti Chakraborty’s Tin Ekke Tin will be staged at the Academy of Fine Arts, 7 pm onwards on Nov 20. The play tells the story of three women who reclaim their voices after facing witch trials, abuse, and patriarchy. It’s a moving portrayal of silence turning into strength and survival. Tickets available online.
