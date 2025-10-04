What’s on in Kolkata: Art, music, theatre and more this October

Kolkata’s cultural scene is in full swing this month. Here’s where the city’s art, music and drama lovers are headed.
On view till October 31, Art Exposure presents Bhunath Mukherjee: A Modernist Lineage of Bengali Portraiture. The exhibition showcases Mukherjee’s artistic vision through a series of portraits that reflect modernist sensibilities within the Bengali art tradition. Open daily from 11 am to 8 pm.
Celebrate the Music of Japan from 6 pm to 7.30 pm at Netaji Bhawan on October 4. The evening features artists from Japan, including Katsura Kosumi (musical storyteller), Kunishi Miho (soprano), Takashima Keiko (composer and pianist), and Miwa Akane (oboist). Together, they present an enchanting blend of traditional and contemporary Japanese music, highlighting cultural depth and artistry.
Kala Mandir Auditorium is set to host Dhyan Sangeet, a meditation program by Prateek Chaitanya Ji. Through Omkar chanting, participants experience inner peace and renewed energy. 6 pm onwards on October 5. Tickets available online.
Couples can attend Coil Pottery Date at Cafe Buddy’s Espresso, with sessions at 2 pm and 4 pm on all Sundays of October. This interactive workshop mixes clay art, lighthearted games, and engaging activities for partners to bond creatively. Guided coiling techniques help participants shape unique pottery pieces, while fun icebreakers create a relaxed, memorable date atmosphere.
Academy of Fine Arts stages Spare Parts at 3 pm on October 5. The play tells the story of Madhu Basak, whose climb from working-class life to power questions how ambition reshapes human values. Through layered storytelling, it explores greed, politics, and control, prompting audiences to reflect on society’s constant struggle with authority and desire. Tickets available online.
Madhusudan Mancha to present AC Me Phasi at 6.30 pm on October 7. This comedy follows a joint family torn apart by an air conditioner. Once a status symbol, now a necessity, the AC triggers arguments, conflict, and heartbreak. With humour and wit, the play questions how material comforts complicate relationships and disrupt everyday family harmony. Tickets available online.
Biswa Bangla Exhibition Centre to welcome Shaan’s Infinity Tour 2025 at 6 pm on October 10. Celebrating 30 years of his music, Shaan revisits hits like Tanha Dil and Chand Sifarish. The concert is a nostalgic journey through his iconic songs and an electrifying live experience with one of India’s most loved voices. Tickets available online.
