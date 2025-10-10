The best of Kolkata’s art, theatre and music to experience this week

From theatre that stirs nostalgia to comics who cure midweek blues, here’s your guide to what’s happening across Kolkata this week.
Padmanabha Dasgupta’s Godhuli Gagan e, adapted from Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, brings alive the charm of old Kolkata neighbourhoods lost to time. Through stories of love, loss, and nostalgia, the play captures the rhythm of ordinary lives in a changing city. It will be staged at the Academy of Fine Arts on October 10, 6.30 pm onwards.
FN Souza: Drawings and Chemical Alterations at Emami Art showcases the artist’s works from 1984 onwards, highlighting his signature line drawings and experiments with chemical techniques on magazine paper. The exhibition also includes rare archival materials that trace Souza’s renewed connection with India. On view at Emami Art, Anandapur, till October 18, 2025.
Unleash Your Inner Potter invites participants to rediscover creativity through clay. This playful hand-built pottery workshop encourages you to mould, laugh, and create freely—whether it’s a mug or a vase. Join the sessions at Cheese Cherry Pineapple till October 12, with batches at 3 pm, 4 pm, and 6 pm onwards.
Comedian Gaurav Gupta, popularly known as Being Baniya, brings his India Tour to Kolkata with two back-to-back shows at Kala Mandir Auditorium on October 12, at 4 pm and 7.30 pm onwards. With over 50 million YouTube views and a hit Amazon Prime special Market Down Hai, this dentist-turned-comic guarantees hearty laughter.
At The Talkies presents Anshu Mor in his all-new stand-up special Spoiler Alert! where he dives into fatherhood, friendships, dreams, and a few hilarious missteps. Honest and relatable, the show promises sharp humour and warmth. Catch him live at The Satire Club on October 12, 6 pm onwards.
Chakdah Nattyajan’s Ekta School tells a touching story set in the hills of Tripura, where two boys from different worlds form an unusual bond. Their friendship unfolds against the calm beauty of Jalebasa, revealing lessons that go beyond classrooms. The play will be staged at the Academy of Fine Arts on October 13, 6.30 pm onwards.
Surtal Dance Academy celebrates its two-decade journey in nurturing Rabindra Nritya with Sure O Tale 2025, a pre-Diwali concert of music and rhythm. Featuring Srikanto Acharya, Srabani Sen, and Durnibar Saha, the evening promises a radiant blend of song and dance. Join the celebration at GD Birla Sabhagar on October 17, 5.30 pm onwards.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.