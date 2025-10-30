7 cultural events to bookmark in Kolkata this November

Your guide to the Kolkata’s best food, art, music, and comedy events
Soak in Goa’s easy charm at the Goan Hi-Tea Soiree hosted by Taj Taal Kutir. Guests can enjoy delicacies like Cafreal Chicken Sandwich, Bhaji Pao, and Recheado Bhetki by the serene Eco Park Lake. This lakeside experience runs till November 2 at the Lake View Lounge, from 4:30 pm to 6:00 pm.
Poet Ruchika Lohiya brings a heartfelt performance that captures the highs and lows of her twenties in Chikka on Roll on Nov 1. Through humour, nostalgia, and vulnerability, she explores love, heartbreak, friendships, and the process of healing. The show will be held at Ideapod Coworking Space, 6 pm onwards.
Comedian Rivu Ganguly returns on Nov 1 with a fresh stand-up special filled with razor-sharp wit and hilarious observations on everyday chaos. From middle-class quirks to married life drama, his jokes hit close to home. Catch him live at The Satire Club, 6 pm onwards, for an evening packed with laughter.
Rohan Joshi’s new show Getting There is an honest, funny look at middle age, self-discovery, and the Indian uncle within us all. Expect sharp insights, relatable humour, and signature Rohan charm as he navigates his so-called midlife crisis. The show takes place on Nov 2 at Kala Kunj Auditorium, 7 pm onwards.
An evening of soulful storytelling and live Sufi music awaits on Nov 2 at Ishq Sufiyana, curated by Laksh Maheshwari, also known as Single Handedly. The show revives the words of Amir Khusrow, Bulleh Shah, and Kabir, while retelling the tragic love of Laila Majnu. Experience this poetic symphony at Five Mad Men, 7 pm onwards.
Mastuto VICE is a sharp, comic play that unfolds when a burglar’s simple heist turns into a web of deceit involving two unfaithful couples. Packed with irony and wit, the story explores morality in the most unlikely places. The premiere will be staged on Nov 7 at the Academy of Fine Arts, 6.30 pm onwards.
As part of the AMI Arts Festival 2025, Atlas of Serenities by Nazes Afroz offers a meditative look at stillness and intimacy in everyday life. The exhibition includes curator-led walkthroughs and conversations that connect photography with literature and journalism. It will be on view from November 21 - 30 at Kolkata Centre for Creativity, 11 am to 7 pm.
For more updates, join/follow our, and channels.