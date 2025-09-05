Poetry, plays and a sweet workshop shape Kolkata’s cultural scene in September

G.D. Birla Sabhaghar to host a musical celebration marking 20 years of Subhamita Banerjee’s iconic song, Brishti Paye Paye on September 5. The evening will feature a collaboration with Arna Seal and Joy Sarkar, followed by a solo performance by Subhamita. A journey of melody and emotion, the concert will revisit two decades of soulful music from 6 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
At KCC Amphitheatre, Dr. Sumeet Anand Pandey will present an evening of Dhrupad, the oldest form of Hindustani classical music on September 6. He explains its structure through performance, carrying forward the Darbhanga tradition. Accompanied by Shri Nishaant Singh on Pakhawaj, the recital ends with Upaj, a spontaneous interplay of melody and rhythm. The concert begins at 6 pm. Tickets available online.
Poet and storyteller Gunjan Saini brings Abracadabra to The Satire Club on September 7 at 7 pm. Through poems and stories, she reflects on the wonder hidden in everyday life. Her solo show will reveal how small events can hold magical meaning, weaving moments of surprise, hope and joy into a heartfelt evening of performance. Tickets available online.
Dwarikanath Ghosh’s ancestral home at Shyambazar opens its doors for a sweet-making workshop Dwarik-r- Madhushaala on September 7 at 10:30 am. Guests can enjoy a Bangaliana breakfast, hear stories of old Kolkata, and learn traditional mishti recipes from expert artisans. With limited seats, the session offers a rare chance to taste, learn, and experience Bengal’s confectionery heritage. Register online.
Dhritiman tells the story of people who hold on to values even when society calls them outdated. Inspired by characters like Jharna Dasgupta and Shashibhushan Majumdar, it shows their quiet fight against greed and pressure. Despite challenges, they remain firm, like a lighthouse in the storm, keeping faith in hope and lasting ideals. At the Academy of Fine Arts, on September 10, 6.30 pm onwards. Tickets available online.
Tapan Theatre to stage Satyabachan 6:30 pm onwards on September 11, reviving Gupi and Bagha in today’s socio-political landscape. Alongside a teacher, they confront struggles of farmers, workers, and educators while challenging government power. When oppression peaks, Bhooter Raja intervenes with his blessings, restoring hope. Tickets available online.
Dhono Dhanyo Stadium hosts Pankh Live, Kaushiki Chakraborty’s concert edition of her album Pankh. The performance captures her journey from traditional roots to a contemporary soundscape, marking her debut as a composer and songwriter. This musical evening starts at 7 pm. Tickets available online.