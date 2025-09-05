Poetry, plays and a sweet workshop shape Kolkata’s cultural scene in September

Dhritiman tells the story of people who hold on to values even when society calls them outdated. Inspired by characters like Jharna Dasgupta and Shashibhushan Majumdar, it shows their quiet fight against greed and pressure. Despite challenges, they remain firm, like a lighthouse in the storm, keeping faith in hope and lasting ideals. At the Academy of Fine Arts, on September 10, 6.30 pm onwards. Tickets available online.